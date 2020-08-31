Coronavirus cases in US top 6 million; Mexico’s toll surpasses 64,000

As number of Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the virus epicentre has shifted to India even as cases topped 6 million and 7 million in the United States and the Latin American region respectively.



As many as 25,377,704 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 17,700,781 have recovered, 850,149 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,173,229. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,862,311.

Coronavirus cases in United States, the world’s worst hit nation, topped 6 million on Sunday as many states in US’s Midwest region started reporting new surges since the last month. This also comes as school and universities started reopening across the states.

After reporting a constant surge in infections, Mexico’s death toll surpassed 64,000 mark after recording 339 new fatalities. The country’s total death toll stands at 64,158 currently and the case count is 595,841. Mexico has the third worst death toll in the world after the United States and Brazil.

