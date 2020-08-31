Russia expels diplomats from the Slovak embassy in a tit-for-tat move

Russia on Monday said that it was expelling three diplomats from the Slovak embassy in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move after the Slovakian government forced out three Russians amidst a growing diplomatic tiff with Europe.

In a statement given by the Russian foreign ministry said: "The Russian side, guided by the principle of reciprocity, decided to expel... three diplomatic staff of the Slovak Embassy in Moscow."

On August 10, Slovakia announced that it was removing three Russian embassy staff over what it said was "serious crime," with local media citing a possible link with the killing of a former Chechen rebel in a Berlin park last year.

According to German prosecutors, the Russians ordered the killing of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian national who was shot twice in the head at close range last year.

Russian foreign ministry called Slovakia's move to remove their diplomatic staff as an "unfriendly step" that contradicted the "traditional spirit" of shared ties.

This is the third time in a week that Russia has expelled European diplomats.

On Friday, a Norwegian diplomat was forced to leave Russia in response to Norway's removal of a Russian diplomat over activities "not compatible with his status."

On August 24, an Austrian diplomat was expelled from Russia in another tit-for-tat move following espionage allegations from Vienna.

In June, Russia sent home two Czech diplomats, retaliating over the expulsion of two of its embassy workers from Prague for spreading rumours of a poisoning plot.

