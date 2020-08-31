Lebanon names Mustapha Adib, its Germany envoy, as new prime minister

Mustapha Adib Photograph:( Reuters )
The presidency made the announcement in a televised statement as Adib arrived at the palace in Baabda near Beirut to meet President Michel Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.
Lebanon named its envoy to Germany, Mustapha Adib, as the new premier Monday to steer the country through a deep crisis after the Beirut explosion compounded a sharp economic downturn.
