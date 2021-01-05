Top 10 world news today: UK PM postpones India visit, Iran's drone display, and more

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the UK declared another nationwide lockdown, resulting in a change in plans for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was scheduled to visit India on January 26 for India's Republic Day celebrations. Meanwhile, Russia's Putin and Germany's Merkel had a phone call to discuss the possibility of joint COVID-19 vaccine production. India, on the other hand, has declared plans to start vaccination drive within 10 days after approving two vaccines on Sunday.

British PM Boris Johnson postpones India visit due to virus surge in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was set to visit India for Republic Day celebrations on January 26 has postponed his visit.

Russia's Putin and Germany's Merkel discuss possible joint vaccine production

The Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel got on a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of jointly producing coronavirus vaccines.

India to begin coronavirus vaccine roll out in 10 days: Government

India has the second-highest coronavirus infection cases in the world, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre with over 10.3 million cases and over 149, 840 fatalities.

In historic turn, Saudi Crown Prince embraces Qatar emir

United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain had severed ties with Qatar in 2017 over allegations Doha supported terrorism which it stridently denied.

In Pics: Iran unleashes 'kamikaze' drones amid tensions with US

Iran and the regional forces it backs have increasingly relied in recent years on drones in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf.

Virus-free Palau located in Pacific could become first country to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The Republic of Palau with a population of around 18,000 located in western Pacific Ocean which hasn't recorded a single case of coronavirus was one of the first countries to be vaccinated against the virus.

Bill Gates and other world leaders applaud India for quick vaccine production

Various global leaders such as tech genius Bill Gates and the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have congratulated India for its quick and decisive actions regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

UK's COVID-19 lockdown may be extended till March: Minister

"I think it is right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all," said Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.

Pakistan bans infamous 'virginity test' on sexual assault survivors

The Lahore High Court has declared virginity tests on sexual assault survivors to be illegal and announced that the practice has "no medical basis" and "offends the personal dignity of the female victim and therefore is against the right to life and right to dignity."

Singapore's contact tracing app data accessible by police: Government

When the news broke out, the city state's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishan admitted that the data has been accessed only once till now by the local police during a murder probe.