India to begin coronavirus vaccine roll out in 10 days: Government

The Indian government announced today that it is preparing to roll out its coronavirus vaccination campaign within ten days as part of emergency use authorisation(EUA).

Watch:

Union health ministry said that there are 41 cold storage system in India and vaccines will be distributed from these centres which would be digitally monitored.

"There are four primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and there are 37 vaccine stores in the country. They store vaccines in bulk," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

The health secretary informed that the overall burden on health delivery structure has declined appreciably with 44 per cent of active cases in the hospital with moderate or severe coronavirus symptoms and 56 per cent cases who have mild or asymptomatic symptoms and are in home isolation.

"The active cases in the country is less than 2.5 lakhs and continues to decline," the health secretary said.

India has the second-highest coronavirus infection cases in the world, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre with over 10.3 million cases and over 149, 840 fatalities.

The government informed that 286 sites across 125 districts in all states and Union Territories have been prepared as "model session sites".

The government asserted that vaccination teams have been identified and trained with all SOPs operationalised against COVID-19.