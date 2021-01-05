Year after Soleimani killing, Iran unleashes 'kamikaze' drones amid tensions with US

Iran and the regional forces it backs have increasingly relied in recent years on drones in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf.

Iran's military drones

Drones on display prior to a military drone drill at an undisclosed location in central Iran.

A war of words has flared again in the final weeks of the Trump presidency and at a time when Iran and its allies have marked one year since a US drone strike in Baghdad killed Iran's most revered military commander, Qasem Soleimani.

Commemorations honouring Soleimani -- whom the US blamed for attacks on its interests in Iraq and elsewhere -- saw mourners in Iraq chant anti-US slogans, but passed off without violence.

(Photograph:AFP)