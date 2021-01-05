Year after Soleimani killing, Iran unleashes 'kamikaze' drones amid tensions with US

Drones on display prior to a military drone drill at an undisclosed location in central Iran.
A war of words has flared again in the final weeks of the Trump presidency and at a time when Iran and its allies have marked one year since a US drone strike in Baghdad killed Iran's most revered military commander, Qasem Soleimani.
Commemorations honouring Soleimani -- whom the US blamed for attacks on its interests in Iraq and elsewhere -- saw mourners in Iraq chant anti-US slogans, but passed off without violence.
(Photograph:AFP)
Iran depends on Drones
Iran and the regional forces it backs have increasingly relied in recent years on drones in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf.
Iran's armed forces are to test combat drones used as bombers, interceptors and in reconnaissance missions in the two-day exercises in central Semnan province, the semi-official Fars news agency said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Iran's 'kamikaze' flight
Beyond surveillance, Iranian drones can drop munitions and also carry out a "kamikaze" flight when loaded with explosives and flown into a target, according to a US official who spoke to Reuters.
Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that bar it from importing many weapons.
Western military analysts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, though concerns about its long-range ballistic missile programme contributed to Washington leaving Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.
(Photograph:AFP)
US drone strike at Baghdad airport
The exercises coincided with increased tensions between Iran and the United States, two days after the first anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport, and two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Biden aims to revive the nuclear agreement, though diplomacy is expected to be tricky.
On Monday Iranian forces seized a South Korean tanker in the Gulf, and Tehran also announced plans to increase uranium enrichment.
(Photograph:AFP)
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ready to respond
Military officials inspect drones on display prior to a military drone drill in central Iran.
Washington has meanwhile reversed an order to bring home its Nimitz aircraft carrier from the Gulf, citing "threats" against Trump, after recently also flying B-52 bombers over the region.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned it is ready to respond to any attack.
(Photograph:AFP)
Drone war
The Iranian armed forces Monday also announced a large-scale, two-day drill of domestically made drones, including "combat, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare".
On Monday, the Guards launched a dramatic action on the high seas, near the strategic Straits of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a fifth of world oil output passes.
(Photograph:AFP)
Iran prepares with drones
Iran's speedboats seized the South Korean-flagged Hankuk Chemi carrying oil chemical products and its multinational crew of 20, accusing it of having polluted sea waters.
South Korea has demanded the ship's release and deployed a destroyer carrying its anti-piracy unit to the Gulf waters.
(Photograph:AFP)
Strait of Hormuz
A photo released by the website appeared to show three speedboats and a patrol boat approaching the tanker.
The Guards' statement did not specify where was the tanker was seized or transferred to.
The British body, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in a message that there had been "an interaction" in the Strait of Hormuz between a merchant vessel and Iranian authorities early Monday, which had caused the ship to "make an alteration of course North and ... into Iranian waters".