Portuguese nurse dies two days after getting the Pfizer Covid vaccine

Coronavirus vaccines are now being rolled out in different parts of the world. But it turns out that the vaccination regimen is not working out as expected for some.

A paediatric surgery assistant in Porto found dead two days after receiving the Covid vaccine.

Sonia Acevedo, 41, who worked in paediatrics at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, is not said to have suffered any adverse side-effects after being vaccinated.



Acevedo's father Abilio Acevedo told Portuguese media that 'She was okay. She hadn't had any health problems. She had the Covid-19 vaccine but she didn't have any symptoms. I don't know what happened. I just want answers. I want to know what led to my daughter's death.'

He described her as a “well and happy” person who “never drank alcohol, didn’t eat anything special or out of the ordinary.”

Portuguese Health authorities are investigating the sudden death of the health worker.

The health worker was one of 538 Porto IPO workers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Portugal, with a population of just over 10 million, has reported 7,118 deaths and more than 427,000 cases.

(With inputs from agencies)