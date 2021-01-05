Virus-free Palau located in Pacific could become first country to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The Republic of Palau with a population of around 18,000 located in western Pacific Ocean which hasn't recorded a single case of coronavirus was one of the first countries to be vaccinated against the virus.

The country received the Moderna vaccine last weekend and the vaccination drive began on Sunday, the government announced as health care workers and vulnerable groups were administered the vaccine.

Palau had begun implementing border control in January last year much before the virus began to spread across the world and by March it closed the borders. The country took a leap forward in testing which began in full force in April with all tests proving negative so far.

Several countries including India sent testing kits to the country although the country hopes to complete the vaccination effort by May but it depends on how fast the vaccines are distributed from the US.

The country had received 2,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US on Saturday which was hailed by Palau health minister Emais Roberts.

Palau is part of US government's "Operation Warp Speed" with the US ambassador John Hennessey-Niland describing the country "a friend and partner". The country's government has reportedly asked for 30,000 doses which it is set to receive over the next three months.

The virus has ravaged most parts of the world with the US being the worst-hit registering over 20 million infection cases and over 353,620 fatalities. The virus has claimed over 1.8 million lives worldwide with over 85 million cases.