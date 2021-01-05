After months of claiming to have no cases, North Korea requests Covid vaccine

North Korea was among a group of developing countries that requested shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, despite declaring itself free of the virus, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

According to the WSJ, North Korea submitted the application with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations(GAVI).

The journal said while GAVI's spokesperson would not comment on the North's application, the group is currently conducting assessments of individual nations' requests. The spokesperson reportedly said that the group will provide a detailed update soon.

GAVI said earlier that 86 of 92 countries eligible for its assistance for lower-income nations have filed applications. North Korea is among the eligible countries.

According to official data by the authorities, no cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been recorded in North Korea, but nearly 12,000 people have undergone testing up to December 17 and tens of thousands have quarantined, according to the newspaper, citing the World Health Organization.

Since late December, the North Korean authorities have introduced urgent measures on preventing the spread of the disease.

North Korea has also purchased Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and Chinese diagnostic equipment, including thermographs.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the new year with a letter to the country's citizens.

In the letter, Kim offered thanks to the people for having trusted and supported the ruling Party even in the "difficult" times, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

The North Korean leader has previously apologised for failing to fulfil promises of economic improvement and for the hardships citizens have endured as a result of international sanctions and strict measures aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies)