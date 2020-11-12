Top 10 world news today: Side-effects of COVID vaccine shot, Joe Biden calls Asian allies and more

Volunteers face 'severe hangover', headache and pain after getting Pfizer vaccine shot

After Pfizer's claim that the COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, a few volunteers said that they suffered side effects comparable to a flu jab, with one comparing them to "a severe hangover".

Armenia arrests opposition leaders as protests erupt over Nagorno-Karabakh deal with Azerbaijan

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 as the Minsk group comprising of Russia, United States and France intervened to stop the fighting.

Leh row: Deliberate attempt to undermine will of Parliament, says India's IT ministry to Twitter

The Indian government has directed Twitter to explain within five days why legal action shouldn't be taken against it for disrespecting India's territorial integrity by showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Union Territory of Ladakh.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Bill Gates to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

Bill Gates appreciated Johnson's measures and efforts, and said he is happy that someone is thinking about chalking out a 'global approach' to 'health security'.

Germany charges 12 men for planning terrorist attacks on politicians, asylum-seekers

The group also revealed that they met regularly to plan the attacks, and the meetings were usually moderated by two main suspects.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz urges world to take 'firm stance' against Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran are locked in a decades-long struggle for influence across the region, supporting opposing sides in conflicts from Syria to Yemen.

Joe Biden dials Asian Pacific allies, reassures American commitments

In his conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the latter told Biden about the 'increasingly severe' security situation in the region.

Hidden cameras were installed in my jail cell and washroom, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz said in an interview that she has been to jail twice and if she revealed the details about the treatment meted out to her and other female inmates during detention, then Imran Khan's government will find no place to hide its face.

Thailand: Monks asked not to participate in protests

The monks in Thailand have been asked not to join anti-government protests that have erupted in the country for several months against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Plasma jets may kill coronavirus in seconds: Study

Plasma, which is one of the four basic states of matter, can be produced by heating a stable gas or subjecting it to a strong electromagnetic field.