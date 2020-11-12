Thailand: Monks asked not to participate in protests

The monks in Thailand have been asked not to join anti-government protests that have erupted in the country for several months against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

"The Supreme Sangha Council made resolutions to prohibit monks and novices from involvement in politics, including joining protests and expressing political opinions," said a spokesman for the government's National Office of Buddhism, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

In Thailand, over 90 per cent of people are Buddhists and religion traditionally plays a big role in the nation's society.

Also read | Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha refuses to resign despite protests

So far, even though there has not much widespread support from the monks' community, some of them have participated in the demonstrations.

Also read | Thailand parliament opens; PM calls for 'illegal protests' to be controlled

"I will continue to join the protests to let them know that this is not right and inconsistent with the voices of most monks," said Chistnupong Praiparee, a monk who has taken part in three protests.

He also demanded reform of the Supreme Sangha Council other than the other demands made by the protesters.

The massive anti-government protests seek the removal of Prayuth, who has helmed the affairs following the controversial elections last year.

The protesters are also demanding a new constitution and a reduction in the powers of the monarchy, saying it has led to the control of the army in the political system for decades.



