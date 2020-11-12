Hidden cameras were installed in my jail cell and washroom, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had gotten hidden cameras installed in her jail cell and washroom.

Maryam Nawaz said in an interview that she has been to jail twice and if she revealed the details about the treatment meted out to her and other female inmates during detention, then Imran Khan's government will find no place to hide its face.

“I don't want to hide behind these incidents at all. I'm struggling today, so I don't want to show that I was affected; I don't want to cry today that I have been abused.”

She added that ''If you (PTI) can break open the doors of Maryam Nawaz's and reach her bedroom; If it can arrest in front of her father for seeking rights...If you can get cameras installed in her jail cell and washroom...you can imagine what can happen to others.''

The daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif further urged the people to vote for PML-N in the upcoming elections."My message to the Chief Election Commissioner is: Do not come in between the PML-N and the people`s vote. If you steal it, the people will never forgive you."

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz's husband Mohammad Safdar was arrested by Pakistani police broke their hotel room door.

Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020

Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan as "incapable", "clueless" and a "puppet", the opposition alliance in Pakistan has sharpened its attack on the government.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman had recently organised a rally against Imran Khan's government.

The mass demonstration in Karachi was the second in three days launched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), formed last month by nine major opposition parties to begin a nationwide agitation against the government.

Under Khan, Pakistan has experienced mounting censorship of the media and a crackdown on dissent, critics and opposition. But the campaign against him sought to tap into discontent over his handling of the economy, which was tanking even before the global coronavirus pandemic struck.