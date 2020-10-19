Don’t enter! my wife is inside, pleaded Maryam Nawaz's husband as police barged into hotel room

Hours after Maryam Nawaz's husband Mohammad Safdar was arrested, PML-N's vice-president addressed a press conference in Karachi.



Also read | Maryam Nawaz’s husband arrested amid opposition protests in Pakistan



According to the Dawn news of Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz said in the press conference that "Safdar opened the door and police were standing outside who said we are here to arrest you. Safdar told them he'll change and take his medicine, since he is diabetic, but they broke down the door and came inside. Safdar asked them to not enter since I [his wife] was inside but they did and arrested him,".

I was in the room, sleeping, when they barged in. https://t.co/1gMEHHUnPx — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020 ×

"Sindh chief minister also called me and said that he never expected that something like this would happen with me," said Maryam.

Earlier on Social media platform Twitter she said police broke their hotel room door and arrested her husband.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," Maryam tweeted.

Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020 ×

PML-N's Vice-president Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were among the other leaders who attended the press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)