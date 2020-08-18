Top 10 world news today: Rafik Hariri assassination case, China's new weapons system and more

In symbolic first, Israeli fighter pilots train in Germany

The exercises are the highlight of two weeks of manoeuvres that will see Israeli air forces train on German soil for the first time.

Australia to manufacture coronavirus vaccine and inoculate people for free, says PM Morrison

Morrison had claimed that the country had made a deal with AstraZeneca, a Swedish-British pharmaceutical company which is developing a coronavirus vaccine with Oxford University

China on flood alert as Yangtze river overflows

Reports say at least 36,000 people have been forced to evacuate from China's Yaan city amid the flooding.

China unveils new weapons system 'Sky Thunder' amid Taiwan row: Report

The announcement comes after heightened tensions with Taiwan and the US over Hong Kong, the South China Sea dispute and the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil approves human trials for potential Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil is the second-worst hit country for coronavirus cases and deaths after the United States, leading many vaccine developers to seek out clinical trials here

Obama-Biden administration most corrupt in history, Trump attacks Michelle Obama

Trump has reacted to these remarks by attacking his predecessor Barack Obama and current rival Joe Biden, who also served as vice president for two terms under Obama's leadership.

England axes health agency criticised for COVID-19 response

Public Health England, a cornerstone of the state-run health system with responsibility for managing infectious disease outbreaks

Malian ministers, high-ranking officers detained in apparent mutiny

According to witnesses, intense gunfire was heard from the Kati military base outside Bamako, where mutiny has purportedly taken place

'Vaccine nationalism' must end to ensure global inoculation: WHO

WHO also called for countries to ensure a global supply of potential vaccines

Assassination of Lebanon's Rafik Hariri a political act, Syria & Hezbollah not involved: ICJ

The former Lebanon premier Hariri was murdered in 2005.