Obama-Biden administration most corrupt in history, Trump attacks Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama's remarks on Trump during the Democratic convention has left the US President furious.

Opening the US Democratic convention on Tuesday, the former first lady had launched a scathing attack on the US president and said: "Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country."

Also see: From Michelle Obama to Bernie Sanders: Top speeches at US Democratic convention

"Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy," the wife of former President Barack Obama said in a blunt rejection of the Trump administration.

Trump has reacted to the remarks by attacking his predecessor Barack Obama and current rival Joe Biden,who also served as vice president for two terms under Obama's leadership.

Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020 ×

He took to Twitter and wrote: "Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama," Trump wrote. "Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement.

The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020 ×

Donald Trump pointed out how "great" the American economy under his administration was and is working on "greater economy than before".

He wrote: "My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!"

....My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020 ×

According to the polls, Biden currently is ahead of Donald Trump in the November 3 election. The Republicans will have their convention to nominate Trump for a second term next week.