Australia to manufacture coronavirus vaccine and inoculate people for free, says PM Morrison

Australia on Tuesday claimed that it had got its hands on a “promising” coronavirus vaccine, and that the country would start manufacturing it soon.

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison said that they would offer free doses to the entire Australian population.

Earlier, Morrison had claimed that the country had made a deal with AstraZeneca, a Swedish-British pharmaceutical company which is developing a coronavirus vaccine with Oxford University.

"If this vaccine proves successful we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians," he said.

The vaccine by Oxford is one of the five around the globe to be in Phase 3 of efficacy trials.

"The Oxford vaccine is one of the most advanced and promising in the world, and under this deal we have secured early access for every Australian," he said.

Researchers believe they would get the results of the vaccine by the end of 2020.

Morrison also that said Australia is "committed" to providing early access of the vaccine to Pacific countries and partners in Southeast Asia.

This is the first vaccine deal for Australia, with Morrison's previous announcement suggesting that the government was in talks with "many parties around the world" over potential vaccines, and to promote local scientists.

