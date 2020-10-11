Top 10 world news today: Paris police attacked, Taliban supports Trump and more

Canada gets consular access to citizens detained in China

The two Canadian citizens have been in detained in China since December 2018 on the charge of espionage.

'Truce too fragile': Pope Francis calls for dialogue as Karabakh ceasefire under severe strain

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry had said that there was overnight shelling in Ganja on Saturday leading to the death of at least seven people with several wounded.

Matter of pride: Tokyo unveils LGBTQ landmark before Olympics

The International Olympic Committee supported the move by adding that in sports, everyone is equal and thus the IOC is happy with the installation.

Anti-Netanyahu protests erupt in Israel amid coronavirus restrictions

Large scale protests were witnessed in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem with scattered demonstrations elsewhere in the country.

Mexico accuses US of performing surgeries on women without consent

In the accusation, it has been stated that at least two women were forced to undergo a surgery without her consent.

'Disappointing': US slams North Korea for display of missile

"It is disappointing to see the DPRK (North Korea) continuing to prioritize its prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile program," a US official said.

Israel to oppose US F-35 fighter jet sale to Qatar

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper had earlier said the US would ensure Israel military superiority in the Middle East, amid reports of US sale of F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates.

Mob of 40 attacks police station in Paris suburb

The mob was armed with metal bars and it was using fireworks as mortars. People wanted to enter the police station but were not able to do so.

NASA delays manned SpaceX mission to space station till November

Originally scheduled for October 31st, the planned six-month mission was delayed as Elon Musk-run SpaceX evaluates off-nominal behaviour of Falcon 9 first stage engine gas generators observed during a recent non-NASA mission launch attempt.

Trump receives an unusual endorsement from Taliban for reelection bid

The Taliban also expressed concern over the US president's recent coronavirus infection.