Trump receives an unusual endorsement from Taliban for reelection bid

US President Donald Trump's reelection bid has received an unusual vote of support -- from the Taliban.

The Trump campaign, however, rejected the group's support.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News in an interview that they hoped Trump wins the election and winds up US military presence in Afghanistan.

The Taliban also expressed concern over the US president's recent coronavirus infection.

"When we heard about Trump being COVID-19 positive, we got worried for his health, but seems he is getting better," another Taliban senior leader told CBS News.

To this end, Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign spokesman, told CBS News: "The Taliban should know that the president will always protect American interests by any means necessary."

The Islamist group's endorsement comes a day after Trump's announcement that the US would withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Christmas.

"We should have the small remaining number of our brave men and women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas," Trump tweeted Wednesday in the run up to face Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The Taliban welcomed the agreement.

The Trump administration signed a pact with the Taliban in February in which the US and its allies said the US troops would withdraw by the spring of 2021 if the former broke away from al Qaeda and negotiated a power-sharing deal with Afghan government rivals.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the September 11 terrorist attacks and toppled the Taliban regime.

The Afghan government and Taliban representatives are currently holding an intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar to negotiate a peace agreement.

