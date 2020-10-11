Israel to oppose US F-35 fighter jet sale to Qatar

Amid reports of Qatar submitted a request to the Trump administration to buy the F-35 fighter jets, Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen said his country will oppose the US sale of the fighter jets.

The F-35 fighter jets give the Israeli Air Force an edge over its opposition in the Middle East. The latest development comes amid reports of US government agreeing to consider giving the super fighters to the United Arab Emirates.

US President Donald Trump had said earlier that he had "personally no problem" in selling the fighter jets to UAE after it established diplomatic relations with Israel.

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor had earlier visited UAE's airbase where the US stations the F-35 stealth fighter jets.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper had earlier said the US would ensure Israel military superiority in the Middle East, amid reports of US sale of F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates.

"A cornerstone of our defence relationship is preserving Israel's qualitative military edge in the region," Esper said, adding," The United States is committed to that, and the Department of Defense is committed to that imperative. We will continue to support the longstanding US policy to maintain Israel's security."

Israel has also opposed the sale of F-35 fighters to Jordan and Egypt which recognise Israel.

The United States is committed to maintaining "qualitative military edge" (QME) of Israel in the Middle East under US legislation.