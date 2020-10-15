Top 10 world news today: Kyrgyzstan president resigns, 16 million Americans vote and more

Greece accuses Turkey of delaying foreign minister's plane

Turkey denied the accusation, saying the aircraft had taken off from Iraq without a flight plan but had been allowed to pass once one was procured.

President Jeenbekov resigns amid political turmoil in Kyrgyzstan

Protesters had hit the streets after the October 4 parliamentary election in which Jeenbekov's allies were declared winners. The election was later annulled.

US warship transits Taiwan Strait; China calls it undermining 'peace'

Ties between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated in recent months, over issues including trade and Hong Kong, with the self-ruled island of Taiwan a long-running source of tension.

COVID-19: This one blood group is less vulnerable to coronavirus

In two of such researches, the scientists have found out that a person's blood type can play a very important role in one's vulnerability towards the novel coronavirus.

Chinese company Sinopharm offering free COVID-19 vaccine to students

The move by China National Biotec Group Co (CNBG) is aimed at boosting public confidence in homegrown inoculations.

In record turnout, over 16 million Americans vote ahead of election day on November 3

The votes include in-person and mail-in ballots as US states opened locations for voting ahead of the main polling day

Viral photo of baby removing doctor's mask becomes an emblem of hope

The photo posted on Instagram on October 5 has a doctor holding a newborn baby in hand.

First collection of Shakespeare's plays sold for record $10 million

The collection, printed in 1623 and containing 36 plays by the English master, is frequently described as the greatest literary work in the English language.

Hong Kong police raid media tycoon Jimmy Lai's office

Lai, 71, was earlier arrested in August under the national security law which was imposed by China in June.

Joe Biden raised $383 million for his campaign in September

The donations came-in briskly after Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate.