Joe Biden raised $383 million for his campaign in September

US Democratic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden has broken his previous record as he raised $383 million for his campaign as he prepares to challenge US President Donald Trump in US Presidential Elections 2020 due to be held on November 3.

In August, Joe Biden campaign raised $364.5 Million.

Even this amount was a record-setting sum. The donations came-in briskly after Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. Biden's choice of Harris gave his campaign an inclusive image and wider reach among people of colour and women in the US.

The deep war chest will now enable Biden to tackle Donald Trump's re-election bid more effectively as the campaign is expected to go on an aggressive advertising campaign in final weeks before the election day.

In all, Joe Biden's campaign has raised $890 million in past three months.

Donald Trump is yet to disclose how much he has raised for his campaign till now.

