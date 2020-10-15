Viral photo of baby removing doctor's mask becomes an emblem of hope

We all have made peace with masks. That's the least of the new normal in the times of the pandemic. We don't go out without one. We scoff at anyone sneezing and coughing. Even designer masks are being manufactured now to give us a break from the usual white, black or grey ones.

We are indeed bored of the times and crave for normalcy that appears elusive.

In such a time a photo is becoming an emblem of hope.

The photo posted on Instagram on October 5 has a doctor holding a newborn baby in hand. The baby was likely born just a few minutes before the photo was taken.

As the baby took its very first breaths in the world its left hand clutched what it could, the doctor's mask.

The photo has gone viral. People are taken in by the symbolism. A tiny being, starts its life, reaches out and takes off something that has come so closely to symbolise the pandemic is something that is appealing to people.

What helps is the caption given by the doctor.

Dr Samer Cheaib writes, "We all want (a) sign are we going to take off the mask soon (?)"

'May your words come true doctor' writes one user. "Tathastu," says other while another user replies with "inshallah"

The picture has become a viral hit. It has garnered more than 13 thousand likes.

