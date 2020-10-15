COVID-19: This one blood group is less vulnerable to coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has changed the lifestyle and habits of people all around the world, and the scientists keep revising the symptoms to make sure they are able to provide the latest information to the people.

In two of such researches, the scientists have found out that a person's blood type can play a very important role in one's vulnerability towards the novel coronavirus.

As per two independent researches conducted, it was reveelaed that people with the blood group O are less vulnerable to the deadly virus, whereas the blood groups A and AB are most at risk.

The first research was conducted by a team of researchers from Odense University Hospital and the University of Southern Denmark.

The scientists collected data from the Danish health registry data of over 473,000 people who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

We have the advantage of a strong control group,” Lead author Dr Torben Barington of Odense University Hospital said. “Denmark is a small, ethnically homogenous country with a public health system and a central registry for lab data. So our control is population-based, giving our findings a strong foundation.”

As per the observations made according to these data, they concluded that people who had blood type O were less vulnerable whereas people with A and AB were more at risk.

The second research is based on nearly 95 people from Vancouver, Canada who had tested positive for the virus. The interesting observation made in this study was that the patients with the blood group A and AB required more of the mechanical ventilation, as compared to the blood group O. Similar was the case with patients being admitted in the ICU.

Lead author Dr Mypinder Sekhon, of the University of British Columbia, said: “Of particular importance as we continue to traverse the pandemic, we now have a wide range of survivors who are exiting the acute part of Covid-19, but we need to explore mechanisms by which to risk stratify those with longer-term effects.”