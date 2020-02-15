Top 10 world news today: France confirms first coronavirus death, Huawei 5G 'threat' to NATO and more

France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia as China toll rises to 1,500

An 80-year-old Chinese woman died in France due to coronavirus, the first death confirmed outside of Asia. Read more

India takes strong exception to Turkish President Erdogan's comments on Kashmir

India criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and asked him to not to interfere in India’s internal affairs and to develop a proper understanding of facts including the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Read more

Australian bushfires extinguished, but climate rows rage on

Australia's "black summer" of devastating bushfires is finally coming to a close, but bitter arguments over how to tackle climate-fuelled disasters are raging on. Read more

US defence chief warns of Huawei 5G 'threat' to NATO

Top US officials fired a fresh broadside at Huawei on Saturday, warning the Chinese tech giant posed a threat to NATO if allies allowed it to build new 5G communications networks. Read more

NASA to explore Venus, moons of Jupiter and Neptune next

NASA is going to fund four concept studies for potential robotic missions to Venus, Jupiter’s moon Io and Neptune’s moon Triton under its Discovery Program to investigate how the cosmos came into existence. Read more

Pakistan court orders release of Pashtun rights leader

A Pakistani court Saturday ordered the release of a Pashtun rights leader critical of the military, his lawyer said, weeks after he was arrested on sedition charges. Read more

40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali

Forty people, including nine soldiers, have been killed in a spate of attacks in central Mali, authorities said Friday, with most of the deaths caused by inter-ethnic violence in the deeply troubled region. Read more

Irked US squeezes Iraq with cash delays, short waivers

Irked by Iraq's close ties to neighbouring Iran, Washington has begun following through on threats to squeeze Baghdad's fragile economy with delays to crucial cash deliveries and shortened sanctions waivers. Read more

Airbus 'deeply regrets' US tariff hike from 10% to 15%

The United States is increasing tariffs on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15 per cent, authorities announced, in a move, the aerospace giant said on Saturday was "deeply" regrettable. Read more

Irked US squeezes Iraq with cash delays, short waivers

Irked by Iraq's close ties to neighbouring Iran, Washington has begun following through on threats to squeeze Baghdad's fragile economy with delays to crucial cash deliveries and shortened sanctions waivers. Read more