India takes strong exception to Turkish President Erdogan's comments on Kashmir 

India criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and asked him to not to interfere in India’s internal affairs and to develop a proper understanding of facts including the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

India's reaction came a day after Erdogan, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, raked up the Kashmir issue.

He was addressing the joint session of parliament lauding "Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood".

Erdogan said that he will support Pakistan on the Kashmir issue during his Pakistan trip.

Watch | Erdogan provokes India again, backs Kashmir separatism

The Turkey president said his country would continue to "raise its voice" in "Indian occupied Kashmir" stating, "How can we forget those from Pakistan who prayed for Turkey. Our friendship is not based on vested interests but on love".

"The Kashmir issue can be resolved not through conflict or oppression but on the basis of justice and fairness. Such a solution will serve the interests of all parties concerned. Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue," he said.

Registering a strong response against Ankara's action, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Turkey must develop a proper understanding of facts including threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Erdogan while addressing a joint session of Pakistan's parliament vowed to support Pakistan's stand on Kashmir.

Ankara even declared its backing for Pakistan's efforts to come out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist.

Not only that, Erdogan's statement came on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 Indian CRPF personnel were killed.