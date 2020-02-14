Turkey President Erdogan rakes up Kashmir issue in Pakistan Parliament

Turkey President Erdogan who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan addressed the joint session of parliament lauding "Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood" as he raked up the Kashmir issue.

"I hope that we will preserve the eternal brotherhood between Pakistan and us (Turkey) forever because our brotherhood originates not from the blood ties but from the ties of affection," Erdogan told Pakistan's parliamentarians.

The Turkey president said his country would continue to "raise its voice" in "Indian occupied Kashmir" stating, "How can we forget those from Pakistan who prayed for Turkey. Our friendship is not based on vested interests but on love," The Turkey president said in the presence of top officials of the armed forces including PM Imran Khan.

"The Kashmir issue can be resolved not through conflict or oppression but on the basis of justice and fairness. Such a solution will serve the interests of all parties concerned. Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue," he said.

"Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you," he said in Pakistan parliament. Erdogan also "appreciated" Pakistan's "positive contributions to the peace process in Afghanistan."

"As Turkey, we leant the necessary support to Pakistan and Afghanistan both of which we deem as our brothers and sisters."

Erdogan who addressed the Pak parliament for the fourth time thanked the Imran Khan government for its support during the earthquake, adding,"like in the past, we will continue to support Pakistan in the future."

"Pakistan is on the way to peace and stability; peace and stability don't come in a few days, they require work."

On the issue of terrorism, Erodgan said Pakistan has been affected by it and both countries have been most affected due to "geographic location".

Erodgan also hit out against Trump's peace plan on Jerusalem saying that "Jerusalem is our red line."

"In recent weeks, the American administration announced this plan as the plan of the century; we showed the biggest reaction to this plan of annexation, occupation and demolition," Erdogan said in Pakistan parliament.