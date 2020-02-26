Top 10 World News today: Coronavirus spreads Europe, US-Taliban talks and more

Coronavirus outbreak: Another person dies in France as death toll rises in Iran

France reported the first death of its citizen from coronavirus after a man died in Paris hospital, the health ministry said even as the death toll in virus-hit Iran rose to 19. Read more

Pakistan global hub of terrorism, says India at UNHRC

A day after India and the United States issued a joint statement condemning Pakistan sponsored terror, India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC), calling Pakistan the global hub of terrorism. Read more

Lawyer to court: Julian Assange stripped naked and handcuffed

Julian Assange was stripped naked twice and handcuffed 11 times coming and going from the court, the WikiLeaks founder's lawyer told his US extradition hearing in London on Tuesday. Read more

US-Taliban peace talks: Controversy weakens Afghan govt's stand; Qatar invites Pakistan to attend deal signing

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has postponed his inauguration on US request. This after Washington raised concerns that the controversy over his re-election might hamper the signing of a peace deal with the Taliban, later this week. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: State of emergency declared in San Francisco

As American health authorities say they expect the novel coronavirus to eventually spread in the United States, the city of San Francisco in California declares emergency to prepare for the virus. Read more

Prince Harry arrives in UK for last round of royal duties

Prince Harry has arrived in Edinburgh ahead of carrying out his first public event in the UK since announcing his plan to give up royal duties, reported Independent. Read more

World's oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies in Japan at 112

A Japanese man recently named the world's oldest living male has died aged 112, a local official said Tuesday.

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907, in Niigata, north of Tokyo, died on Sunday at his nursing home in the same prefecture, the official said. Read more

Israel's Netanyahu seeks settlers' votes with annexation pledge

An election in Israel next week could bring many settlers in the occupied West Bank closer to a long-held goal - annexation of the settlements where they live.

But for hardline settlers, that prize could come with an unacceptable price - the creation of a Palestinian state. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: 2,715 killed, reported cases spike to over 80,000

The reported cases of the coronavirus have now spiked to over 80,000 worldwide. While at least 2,715 people have been killed.

The virus has been quickly spreading to West Asia and Europe. In the lastest coming in Switzerland and Algeria have confirmed their first cases of coronavirus. Read more

Saudi Arabia to host world's richest horse race

Saudi Arabia this week hosts the world's richest horse race, with $20 million in cash prizes on offer in the latest international sports extravaganza designed to boost its battered global image. Read more