Coronavirus outbreak: 2,715 killed, reported cases spike to over 80,000 

The reported cases of the coronavirus have now spiked to over 80,000 worldwide. While at least 2,715 people have been killed.

The virus has been quickly spreading to West Asia and Europe. In the lastest coming in Switzerland and Algeria have confirmed their first cases of coronavirus.

Moving from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea have now become virus hotbeds.

Meanwhile, the situation continues to worsen in West Asia. Iran's deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi himself has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak in Iran started in the Holy city of Qom and has now spread to several cities. Iran infected cases now stand at 95 while 3 more deaths were reported taking the death toll in the country to 15.

Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Afghanistan and Iraq reported their first cases.Gulf states are now trying to cut their link with Iran amid virus spread.

Outside China, the virus has also been fast-spreading in Europe. With Italy being the worst hit. It was reported 11 deaths till now.

The virus has spread outside the northern province of Lombardy.54 new cases have been confirmed taking the infected toll to 287.

This is the highest number of infections outside Asia. The UK has warned its citizen against travelling to Italian coronavirus towns.

Facing tough questions about the government's handling of the outbreak, prime minister Giuseppe Conte tried to allay the fears. He said that the health system was excellent and robust precautionary measures are being taken to contain the virus.

Several Italian cities have been put under lockdown. An estimate of 100000 people have been put under quarantine.

Back in Asia, South Korea is also struggling to contain the outbreak.11 people have died while a total of 1,100 people have been infected.

For the first time since 2009, the country raised its highest level of alert.

This means authorities can shut down schools, suspend public gatherings and take other restrictive measures.

Even though new cases are being reported in China, it seems that the worst is over for the dragon.

Across the country, 25,000 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the deadly infection.

The world health organisation commended china for its actions — saying it prevented hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, markets continue to react badly as coronavirus spreads across the world. Stocks, oil continue to fall further on accelerating coronavirus concerns.

Wall street was seen plunging as coronavirus spread sends investors fleeing.