Coronavirus outbreak: Another person dies in France as death toll rises in Iran

France reported the first death of its citizen from coronavirus after a man died in Paris hospital, the health ministry said even as the death toll in virus-hit Iran rose to 19.

The French health ministry said the 60-year-old died after being admitted in hospital in a serious condition.

The death toll as a result of coronavirus has risen to two in France. Earlier, an 80-year-old Chinese tourist had died in mid-February.

Meanwhile, the deaths in Iran took a political turn after President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to spread "fear" over the virus outbreak.

"We shouldn't let America mount a new virus on top of coronavirus that is called... extreme fear," Rouhani said, after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo accused Iran of suppressing information.

Iran reported four more coronavirus deaths among 44 new cases, taking the total number of fatalities due to the virus to 19 and infections to 139.

In Austria, authorities allowed tourists to leave the Grand Hotel Europa in Innsbruck after an Italian receptionist tested positive for the virus.

The virus has especially hit Italy where eleven people have died due to the virus.

A US soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The country has reported 1,000 cases of the virus which has rapidly spread in parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

In Europe, the virus has spread to Austria, Croatia and Switzerland including Italy which has been the worst hit.

The virus has killed 2,715 people and infected over 78,000 in China so far.