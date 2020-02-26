Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools to remain shut until Easter holidays 

Schools in Hong Kong which remains shut for over three weeks are not to open until Easter holidays even as the university entrance exams will go ahead as scheduled owing to coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong education officials said on Tuesday.

"Classes at all kindergartens, primary and secondary schools would be suspended until April 20 at the earliest," South China Morning Post report said quoting Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung.

"The World Health Organisation and virologists have already predicted that the epidemic will last for a longer period of time, so further extending the suspension of classes is the safest option," he added.

The announcement comes amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country with a tally of the infected reaching 85 on Tuesday.

"For classes, we are talking about 900,000 pupils from kindergartens, primary and secondary schools. Usually, during class, they have a lot of interaction, they talk to and play with each other," he said.

Although the schools have been closed till April 20 yet the country`s university will be held as per schedule.

"It is completely different from the DSE exam when there are just over 50,000 candidates, sitting down without any communication," he added.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, schools were first suspended after the Lunar New Year holiday, which ended on February 3.

Previously, the officials had already extended the suspension for two more weeks until March 16.