Coronavirus outbreak: State of emergency declared in San Francisco

As American health authorities say they expect the novel coronavirus to eventually spread in the United States, the city of San Francisco in California declares emergency to prepare for the virus.

Local governments, businesses, and schools asked to develop plans to combat the virus-like cancelling mass gatherings or switching to teleworking.

Health authorities have warned that an outbreak can threaten drug supplies. They added that there could be an outbreak any time and residents must remain prepared.

Officials are also worried that the outbreak might pose a threat to the security of the US drug supply chain. Remember, a high proportion of ingredients used to make medicine is made in China, where the virus was first identified.

"It is not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen," said Dr Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases, reported The New York Times.

At least 57 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the US.Shortly after the announcement, the city of San Francisco declared an emergency despite having any confirmed coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump praised his administration over coronavirus preparedness, saying that the country has not reported any casualty.

Trump also fired shots at opposition democrats accusing them of trying to undermine the government's efforts.

The US Has been stepping up measures to contain coronavirus as the disease claimed a number of fatalities in countries outside of china including Italy and Iran.