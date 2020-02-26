Pakistan global hub of terrorism, says India at UNHRC

A day after India and the United States issued a joint statement condemning Pakistan sponsored terror, India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC), calling Pakistan the global hub of terrorism.

Jammu and Kashmir was, is and forever will remain an integral part of India, senior diplomat Vikas Swarup said at the UNHRC in Geneva.

Speaking at the high-level segment at the 43rd session the Human Rights Council, senior diplomat and spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, Vikas Swarup said Pakistan is the world's largest exporter of terror and violence.

Swarup added that most restrictions in Kashmir have been lifted and normalcy has been restored in Kashmir despite Pakistan's increased attempts to push terrorists into India ever since the abrogation of article 370 in August last year.

A nation that has become the world's leading exporter of terror seeks to lecture others on human rights, Swarup said referring to Pakistan.

"The transformative changes brought by a parliament last August were meant to strengthen the integration of the state including to give full Let's do representative government from the grassroots level upward," the Indian side stated, adding, "It was intended to ensure the extension of all progressive legislation for the entire country to cover this region and to resume the face of socio-economic development in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

"These measures are already showing positive results," the Indian diplomat added.