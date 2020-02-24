India, US committed to fighting terrorism, says President Trump

Donald Trump sided with India on tackling terrorism, mentioning that Delhi and Washington are committed to fighting terrorists.

"India and the US are committed to fight terrorists and their ideology; that is why my government is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups," Trump said as he addressed a huge gathering at 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trump also said that the US will always be a faithful and loyal friend of India. "Thank you for the spectacular welcome," he added.

De-escalating tensions on trade friction, Trump also said that both US and India are working on a "fantastic trade" deal, and described Modi as a "tough negotiator".

The US president also spoke highly on PM Narendra Modi's humble background as a tea-seller, adding that PM Modi is a "living proof" of what an Indian could achieve from hard work.

"There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free -- that is India. India and the US have natural and enduring friendship," Trump said.

Trump also announced that a defence deal with India worth USD 3 billion would be signed tomorrow and said that the US looks forward to sell India with some of the best and most feared military equipment.

Heaping praise on films such as Sholay and DDLJ, Trump called Bollywood a "hub of genius and creativity".

"All over the planet people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music and dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like 'DDLJ' and 'Sholay'," the US president said.




