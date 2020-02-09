Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus death toll, Thai mass shooting and more

A medical worker takes the temperature of a woman in the reception of Queen Elizabeth Hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China Photograph:( Reuters )
Iran unveils ballistic missile, 'new generation' engines
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Major General Hossein Salami unveiled the missile and engines alongside IRGC aerospace chief Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.
Switzerland votes on new law against discrimination based on sexual orientation
Switzerland votes in a referendum to decide if discrimination based on sexual orientation and sexual identity should be made punishable by law.
Turkey reinforces troops in Syria's Idlib, talks with Russia
Turkey says the advances by Russian-backed Syrian troops and their allies threaten a fresh humanitarian disaster, driving another wave of potential refugees to its southern border, and has threatened to act if they do not pull back.
Bushfires, cyclone, torrential rain hit Australia's coasts
After months of destructive wildfires that have razed millions of hectares of land, Australia has been hit in recent weeks by wild weather that has alternately brought heavy downpours, hail storms, gusty winds and hot and dry air.
Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall, say security sources
The killings began Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand.
China resorts to 'wartime' measures to stop coronavirus in Wuhan
China is racing against time to contain coronavirus outbreak and has introduced several lockdown measures to control the virus outbreak.
Coronavirus global death toll overtakes Sars epidemic fatalities
The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak soared to 811 in China, surpassing fatalities in the Sars in 2002-2003.
Security forces storm mall after soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand
A Thai soldier shot dead at least 20 people Saturday, posting messages on Facebook as he went on the rampage in a northeastern city where he was still holed up in a mall well over 12 hours after he first struck, authorities said.
In a letter, PM Modi offers assistance to Chinese President Xi Jinping over coronavirus outbreak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed solidarity with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.
Oscars 'Night Before' party to lighten up with A-list celebrity hosts
The 18th edition Oscars Night Before is returning, a champagne-soaked event that hosts all top celebrities of the Hollywood fraternity.