In a letter, PM Modi offers assistance to Chinese President Xi Jinping over coronavirus outbreak 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed solidarity with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

According to sources, PM Modi wrote a letter to Jinping and offered assistance to face the challenge of the deadly outbreak.

He also offered condolences on the unfortunate loss of lives.

Also read: Coronavirus global death toll overtakes Sars epidemic fatalities

Sources: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed appreciation for the facilitation provided by the Government of China for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the Hubei province of China. https://t.co/shASlCtcqj — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020 ×

The prime minister conveyed appreciation for the facilitation provided by the Government of China for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the Hubei province of China.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak seems to show no signs of abating with the number of deaths crossing over 800 in China.

Also read: Coronavirus - Foreigners who went to China after Jan 15 not allowed to enter India, says DGCA

The number of fatalities has even surpassed that of the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.

India, so far, seems to have contained the infection with three positive cases reported and no report of any other infected.

Nearly 400 Indians out of the batch of people evacuated from China have tested negative for the infected.

On Saturday, India said it will not allow any foreigner into India with a travel history to China after January 15.