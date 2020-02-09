China resorts to 'wartime' measures to stop coronavirus in Wuhan

China is racing against time to contain coronavirus outbreak and has introduced several lockdown measures to control the virus outbreak.

But these measures have come at a cost.

A shocking video of a family being forcibly being taken away from their apartment for quarantine has emerged.

The video shows people who had refused to self-quarantine being forcibly taken away from an apartment by local officials in the city of Kunshan.

A man and a woman can be seen being dragged away by officials in protective suits.

And behind them, a man can be seen lying on the ground trying to resist, before he is lifted by authorities and carried downstairs.

China is dealing with this outbreak on a war footing and the person leading this effort is china's Vice Premier Sun Chunlan.

"There must be no deserters...Or they will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever." Chunlan was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that authorities are going from house to house and individually conducting fever checks on people. They are also rounding up patients and warehousing them -- sometimes forcefully. The problem with quarantine centres is that they seldom have treatment facilities.

They are meant to isolate patients. Not necessarily cure them.

The transport restrictions present another challenge -- shortage of supplies.

If vehicles are not allowed to enter Wuhan, it becomes difficult to re-stock pharmacies, supermarkets and hospitals. The situation is quite similar across the Hubei province where 50 million people reside.

China is also trying to win the narrative war on social media.

Weibo and Tencent -- the 2 internet giants in China are reportedly being regulated to reflect the government's position.