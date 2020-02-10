Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus death toll, storm Ciara and more

Storm Ciara has triggered heavy rains and floods across Europe with the United Kingdom being the worst affected. Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in China rose to over 900 with over 40,000 infected, overtaking the global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.

Here are the top ten stories of the day:

Death toll in China's coronavirus crosses 900 as WHO sends team to investigate

The coronavirus death toll in China rose to above nine hundred with over 40,000 infected overtaking the global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic. Read more

Storm Ciara devastates UK; Yorkshire worst hit, flights disrupted

Storm Ciara has triggered heavy rains and floods across Europe with the United Kingdom being the worst affected. Read more

Heavily armed soldiers barge into Parliament in El Salvador

Heavily-armed soldiers barged in El Salvador's parliament on Sunday as the president demanded lawmakers to approve a $109 million sanction. Read more

Nearly 30 dead as Russia, Syria regime press Idlib assault

Russian and regime bombardment on the last major rebel enclave in Syria has killed 29 civilians in a day.

Solar orbiter takes off to capture first look at Sun's poles

Europe and NASA's Solar Orbiter took off to space on Sunday night to an unprecedented mission to capture the first images of the Sun's poles. Read more

After Kenya and Ethiopia, locusts enter Uganda

A locust infestation sweeping the Horn of Africa reached Uganda on Sunday. Read more

World Health Organisation warns overseas virus spread may be 'tip of the iceberg'

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that confirmed cases of coronavirus being transmitted by people who have never travelled to China could be the "tip of the iceberg". Read more

1000 bomb hoaxes a day in Moscow: Wave of blast threats sweeps country

Muscovites are mystified by a flood of bomb hoaxes forcing the evacuation of courts, schools and malls while authorities appear unable to find the culprits even after months of disruption to public life. Read more

Facebook and Twitter decline Pelosi's plea to remove clip posted by Donald Trump

Facebook and Twitter have declined House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request to remove an edited video posted by US President Donald Trump. Read more

Sinn Fein surges as most popular party in Irish election

Nationalist party Sinn Fein won the popular vote in Ireland's general election, ballot counts revealed Sunday, with the one-time political wing of the IRA disrupting a duopoly of centre-right parties which have historically controlled the Republic. Read more