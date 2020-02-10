Death toll in China's coronavirus crosses 900 as WHO sends team to investigate

The coronavirus death toll in China rose to above nine hundred with over 40,000 infected overtaking the global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.

China's health commission said at least 97 new deaths were reported in the last twenty-four hours mainly in Hubei province which is the epicentre of the virus.

The death toll from the virus stood at 908 in the latest figures put out by China's health commission with 40,171 infected nationwide as the virus showed no sign of abating.

A team of international experts led by the World Health Organization (WHO) left for China to help investigate the coronavirus epidemic.

In a tweet, Director-General of WHO Tedros said, "400 of the world’s leading experts will gather this week at the WHO HQ in Geneva to prioritise work on all the tools we need, including rapid diagnostics, a vaccine & effective treatments."

"In the spirit of human solidarity, I salute the doctors, nurses, caregivers and public #healthworkers on the front lines who, at personal risk, are doing their utmost to stem the #2019nCoV outbreak. They are the true heroes of this outbreak," Tedros added.

The virus has already spread to at least 27 countries with several Asian countries closing their borders with China and several countries suspending flights indefinitely.

An American diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan with a man in the Philippines and Hong Kong being victims of the virus.

As the virus spread, stocks and oil prices fell on Monday even as Wall Street stocks on Friday fell 0.9 per cent and the S&P 500 declined 0.5 per cent.