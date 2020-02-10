Storm Ciara devastates UK; Yorkshire worst hit, flights disrupted

Storm Ciara has triggered heavy rains and floods across Europe with the United Kingdom being the worst affected.

More than 200 flood warnings were issued across Britain, which recorded a maximum wind speed of 93 miles per hour in wales. One severe flood warning was put in place in Yorkshire in northern England, where water was predicted to overflow flood defences and potentially threaten lives.



A car is seen submerged in floodwater in the streets of Hebden Bridge, northern England, on February 9, 2020, as Storm Ciara swept over the country.| AFP

The historic English county of Yorkshire has been among the worst hit. This as floodwaters entered the county's Dales National Park.



Geese take advantage of the conditions as floodwater fills the streets of Hebden Bridge, northern England, on February 9, 2020, as Storm Ciara swept over the country| AFP

Floodwaters submerged cars in Lancashire. Several commuters remained stranded as the inclement weather affected transport services.

Vehicles were seen driving through flooded roads in the northern English town of Brighouse as storm Ciara swept in.

Strong winds and waves yellow and amber weather warnings across Wales and Scotland.

Meanwhile, a plane aborted landing at London's Heathrow airport after hurricane-force winds prevented pilots from making a safe touch down.

The landed safely during a second attempt.

The storm has also wreaked havoc in other parts of Europe. Thirty-five regions in northern France, have been put on alert as strong winds destroyed properties.



A picture taken on February 9, 2020 in Brussels shows rubbles on the ground near a partially collapsed building during the Storm Ciara swept.| AFP

Part of the building collapsed in the Belgian capital as Brussels as storm Ciara swept across the city.