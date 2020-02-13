Top 10 world news today: China Flight Ban, COVID-19 death in Japan and more

Japan confirms first death due to coronavirus

Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, country's health minister announced on Thursday. Read More

United, Qantas, Virgin Atlantic among many who have extended flight ban to China on Coronavirus Fears



United Airlines issued a statement saying that it will extend cancellations of all US flights to China through late April due to the coronavirus epidemic. Read More

Sudan agrees to compensate families of USS Cole victims

Sudan has agreed to compensate the families of sailors killed in an al Qaeda attack on the USS Cole warship 20 years ago. Read More

Japan's disabled lawmakers fight to end the invisibility of people with disabilities

Yasuhiko Funago is Japan's first lawmaker with a severe neurological disease that impairs his ability to speak. Read More

Indonesia: Caution advisory issued as Mount Merapi erupts

Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted Thursday as fiery red molten lava streamed down from the crater and it belched clouds of grey ash 2,000 metres into the sky. Read More

How young Saudis are sowing seeds of love amid conservative boundaries

Saudi Arabia is not just known for its lavish lifestyle but of rigid laws where once clampdown on something as trivial as selling roses was common. There was a time when relationships outside marriage in the country were seen as asking for a death wish. Read More

Guinness world record crowns 112-year-old Japanese man oldest man alive

Japan's 112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe has been crowned the world's oldest male. Read More

Chinese F1 Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

China's novel coronavirus has adversely affected sporting events in China. The latest victim is the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix. Read More

US carries out air strike in Syria’s northeast region: Report

US warplanes carried out at least one airstrike in Syria’s northeast Hasakah region. Read More

Sanctions against the Maduro regime defended by Venezuela's President Guaido

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday defended foreign sanctions against his country 24 hours after he was attacked at Caracas international airport by state airline employees calling him a fascist. Read More