US warplanes carried out at least one airstrike in Syria’s northeast Hasakah region. The airstrike reportedly comes after an incident at a checkpoint where US soldiers allegedly killed one civilian.

The incident serves to highlight the complex situation in Syria, with the Assad regime and Russian forces battling to reclaim Idlib. However, Turkey's state-owned news agency named Anadolu declared that there were two airstrikes.

TV footage aired on Syrian channels displays residents responding to United States troops along with a man confronting American soldiers and requesting them to leave the village.

The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State has said that its troops opened fire after they came in contact with hostile forces, though the coalition statement has made no reference to any airstrike in the region.

Providing a succinct summation of the complex political reality of Syria is the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, who has found itself in disputes with both the United States and Turkey. Such is the drive of the Syrian autocrat who wishes to restore draconic Power and control over all of Syria.