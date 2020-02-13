Guinness world record crowns 112-year-old Japanese man oldest man alive

Japan's 112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe has been crowned the world's oldest male.

Watanabe was officially given the title at a nursing home in Niigata where he currently resides.

He was born on March 5, 1907 in this city which is located in the north of Tokyo.

He is currently 112 years 344 days days old.

The previous record holder was Masazo Nonaka.

He was also Japanese and died last month at 112 years and 266 days.

Watanabe, who is married with five children, said the secret to longevity is to "not get angry and keep a smile on your face."

The oldest living person is also Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 116-year-old woman.

Japan has one of the world's highest life expectancies and has been home to several people recognised as among the oldest humans to have ever lived.

They include Jiroemon Kimura, the longest-living man on record, who died soon after his 116th birthday in June 2013.

The oldest verified person ever is Jeanne Louise Calment of France who died in 1997 at the age of 122, according to Guinness book of world records.