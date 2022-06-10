Top 10 world news today: Austin meets Fenghe, Russia on captured Britons, and more

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe held talks on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit. Amid tensions over the death sentence to two Britons and a Moroccan by a separatist court in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the duo had committed crimes in the Donetsk People's Republic.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, China defence minister Wei Fenghe meet for first time

Seeking to avoid misunderstandings, the first in-person talks since the start of President Joe Biden's administration comes as Washington seeks to shift its foreign policy focus back to the region from the Ukraine war.

Captured Britons, Moroccan committed crimes in Donetsk, claims Russia

The Donetsk People's Republic is a self-proclaimed independent state which was recognised by Russian President Vladimir Putin just days ahead of the war with Ukraine. The territory is universally recognised as part of Ukraine.

Ivanka Trump disputes her father’s claim that 2020 presidential election was rigged

Casting doubts on claims made by her father, Donald Trump, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, former White House advisor Ivanka told a congressional hearing on the US Capitol riot she doesn't believe his contention the polls were rigged.

Musharraf stable and out of a ventilator; family says 'recovery not possible'

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is unwell and reportedly critical, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday (June 10). "Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry told PTI.

Parents of teenager sue Meta after alleging that she suffered eating disorder because of Instagram addiction

Alleging their daughter developed an Instagram addiction that led to an eating disorder and other mental health struggles, the parents of a teenager living in New York have sued Meta.

UK: Rishi Sunak accused of wasting $14 billion in debt interest payments

Rishi Sunak, the British Chancellor, has been accused of wasting £11 billion ($14 billion) of taxpayers' money by paying too much interest on the government's debt.

Germany eases visa restrictions for Putin critics classified as 'undesirable' in Russia

Visa requirements for Russian critics of Vladimir Putin's government will be eased to allow them to live and work in Germany, a German interior ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Thailand giving away one million marijuana plants to develop as cash crop

A day after decriminalising marijuana growth for commercial purposes Thailand plans to give away 1 million free cannabis plants on Friday but discouraged people from getting high as that is still against the law.

After more crashes, US regulator upgrades Tesla Autopilot safety investigation

A probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with advanced driver assistance system Autopilot has been upgraded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

South African President Ramaphosa suspends advocate Mkhwebane from public protector's office

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa suspended advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from the office of the public protector with immediate effect.



