South African President Ramaphosa suspends advocate Mkhweban from public protector's office

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa suspended advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from the office of the public protector with immediate effect.



"Section 194(3) (a) of the Constitution provides that the president may suspend the public protector (or any member of a Chapter 9 institution) “at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly for [their] removal," the statement from the presidency read.



The public protector in South Africa is one of six independent state institutions set up by the country's Constitution to support and defend democracy.



Advocate Mkhwebane will remain suspended until the section 194 process in the National Assembly has been completed, it said.



"President Ramaphosa has fulfilled his obligation to provide Advocate Mkhwebane a fair hearing by according her sufficient time and opportunity to make submissions. In considering each element of the Public Protector’s submissions carefully, the President has taken into account the nature of the Public Protector’s office and his own Constitutional obligations," the statement added.



Section 2A (7) of the public protector act states that whenever the public protector is, for any reason unable to perform the functions of his or her office, or while the appointment of a person to the office of public protector is pending, the deputy public protector shall perform such functions.



The presidency said the absence of advocate Mkhwebane from the office will therefore not impede the progress of any investigations that are pending or underway.



"President Ramaphosa and advocate Mkhwebane are both obligated to act in the best interest of the country, in compliance with the Constitution and mindful of the need to protect all Constitutional institutions. The president’s decision to suspend Advocate Mkhwebane is the best manner to fulfill these obligations," it said.



Meanwhile, Mkhwebane has hit back with tweets, first tweet saying that the battle was the Lord's, and second tweet cautioning, " do not be deflected #glencore and #farmgate aluta continua."



Last month, Mkhwebane outlined her reasons to Ramaphosa on why she should not be suspended pending impeachment proceedings in Parliament.



The suspended Public Protector has previously said that Ramaphosa was the subject of a raft of investigations conducted by her office.

(With inputs from Agencies)

