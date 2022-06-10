US defence secy Lloyd Austin, China defence minister Wei Fenghe meet for first time

Amid security disputes ranging from Taiwan to contested waters, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe held talks on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit.

Seeking to avoid misunderstandings, the first in-person talks since the start of President Joe Biden's administration comes as Washington seeks to shift its foreign policy focus back to the region from the Ukraine war.

"We are taking every effort to ensure that it is a professional, substantive meeting and we are going to be talking about some very serious issues, but no desire on the part of the United States to make a public spectacle," a senior US official told news agency Reuters before the meeting.

The meeting will likely touch on a range of issues such as clashing views on Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

While China claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, the US supports Taiwan's claim of independence and Biden has confirmed that Washington will support it if it is attacked.

The two superpowers have also locked horns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While China has supported Russia, the US is providing aid and weapons to Ukraine.

During a telephonic conversation, Austin was told not to use Ukraine's invasion to "smear, frame, threaten or pressure China" by Wei.

Other than Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China and the US have also clashed over Beijing's expansive claims in the South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: