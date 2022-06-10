Germany eases visa restrictions for Putin critics classified as 'undesirable' in Russia

Visa requirements for Russian critics of Vladimir Putin's government will be eased to allow them to live and work in Germany, a German interior ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Journalists, scientists and civil society activists who are facing pressure from Moscow will be able to benefit from the newly agreed rules.

Human rights activists, employees of NGOs and civil society groups with a connection to Germany and journalists and researchers who have taken a stance against the war in Ukraine are among those who qualify to stay in the longer term.

Employees of foreign organisations which have been classified as "undesirable" in Russia can also be granted residency under the sped-up procedures. Their immediate family members will likewise benefit, said the spokesman.

The move aims to remove some of the red tape involved in Germany's visa process and guarantee a longer stay than the 90 days allowed under the Schengen tourist visa.

He could not give any figures on how many people might benefit from the eased procedures but said applicants will have to present "credible" cases.

Germany has opened its doors to Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion.

But in the last weeks, calls have grown for Europe's biggest economy to also offer protection to Kremlin critics.

Deputy Chancellor Robert Habeck said however that in the process of welcoming Russians, Germany has to ensure that "the wrong ones" do not "come to us, and we don't bring spies into our country".

[with inputs from agencies]

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.