Captured Britons, Moroccan committed crimes in Donetsk, claims Russia

Amid tensions over the death sentence to two Britons and a Moroccan by a separatist court in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the duo had committed crimes in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The Donetsk People's Republic is a self-proclaimed independent state which was recognised by Russian President Vladimir Putin just days ahead of the war with Ukraine. The territory is universally recognised as part of Ukraine.

Lavrov maintained that "the crimes in question were committed on the DPR's territory". The two British and a Moroccan were captured by Russian forces as a court in Donetsk People's Republic ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saadun Brahim.

Reports claimed they were accussed of being mercenaries. Ukraine slammed the court's verdict declaring that it was "placing propaganda interests above the law".

Russian news agency reported the British citizens had surrendered in Mariupol in April and the Moroccon citizen Brahim had surrendered in Volnovakha in March.

The Britons had earlier pleaded with UK PM Boris Johnson to negotiate their release, however, the pro-Russian separatist court sentenced them to death on Wednesday.

