Kyiv in 'no danger', but we are preparing: Ukraine minister

The interior minister of Ukraine said on Thursday that there was 'no danger' of a Russian attack on Kyiv but preparations were on for defence.

"There is no danger of an attack on Kyiv today," Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

"There is no concentration of troops near the Belarusian border, but we understand that any scenarios are possible tomorrow," he told AFP, dressed in a black military sweater, a Ukrainian flag on its right sleeve.

"Therefore, serious training is under way -- preparation of the line of defence, training of troops who will remain" in Kyiv and around the city.

However, the minister noted that danger of Russian air strikes was present.

"Any place in Ukraine can be a target for rocket fire, including Kyiv," he said.

He further said that the targets can include "the government quarter" and "historic centre of the capital.

Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Initially, Russia had set its eye on the Ukrainian capital. They had even captured several towns around the city. However, Russian forces withdrew a month later. Russia has since concentrated its firepower in eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

Monastyrsky said Ukraine would continue to prosecute captured Russian soldiers for alleged war crimes.

"These crimes have no statute of limitations. Whenever these monsters are found, they will be held accountable," he said.

Up to "288 people have been suspected so far."

He added that negotiations were underway to bring home Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia or Moscow-backed separatists.

"It is vital to bring them back here today, to save the boys from imminent death," he said.

"We are working to return the wounded first."

(With inputs from agencies)

