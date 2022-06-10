Ivanka Trump disputes her father’s claim that 2020 presidential election was rigged

Casting doubts on claims made by her father, Donal Trump, that the 2020 election was stolen, Ivanka, former White House advisor, told a congressional hearing investigating the US Capitol insurrection that she does not believe in the former president’s allegations that the presidential election was rigged.

A recording of Ivanka Trump’s deposition was shown to the public for the first time during the first hearing of the House panel where she disputed her father’s claims.

In her testimony, Ivanka explains how she accepted Attorney General Bill Barr’s assertion that the election had been fair and free of fraud.

“I respected AG Barr, and accepted what he was saying,” she said.

Ivanka was referring to Barr’s appearance before panel investigators, where, in the video, he was heard saying that his justice department had discovered no significant fraud to support Donald Trump’s claim of massive voter fraud in several key states.

Barr called his former boss’s fraud claims “bullshit” and said that he had “repeatedly told the president in no uncertain terms that I did not see evidence of fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election. And frankly, a year and a half later, I still haven’t.”

He added that he told the president at the time that there was “zero basis” for his allegations that the election was rigged against him.

Barr said he spoke to Donald Trump shortly after the November 2020 result and “I made it clear to him that I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen, and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bullshit, and I didn’t want to be a part of it.”

When Ivanka was asked by committee investigators how Barr’s words affected her perspective about the election, she replied, “It affected my perspective.”

