Pervez Musharraf stable and out of a ventilator; family says 'recovery not possible, organs malfunctioning'

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is unwell and reportedly critical, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday (June 10). "Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry told PTI.

It is understood that Musharraf is out of a ventilator. He was not well earlier but is stable now.

Gen. Musharraf ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

On Friday, news about his demise was circulated by a section of media that appeared to be untrue as his family said that he is "not on the ventilator". The family also said that his organs are malfunctioning. Several tweets about his death were deleted later.

A message on Musharraf's official Twitter handle read: "He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis)."

"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the message further added.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness. "I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator," said Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government and was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf.

Musharraf left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since. He is facing a treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007. He has also been declared a fugitive in former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's murder case and the Red Mosque cleric killing case.

